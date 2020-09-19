Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported -- six in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai, Sichuan and Shaanxi and one each in Liaoning and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Friday, eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,720 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,549 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 171 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,269, including the 171 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,464 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 6,514 close contacts were still under medical observation after 796 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.