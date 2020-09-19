Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

First documentary film chronicles Chinese peacekeepers in war zone

(Xinhua)    11:20, September 19, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- "The Blue Defensive Line," the first documentary about Chinese armed forces on a peacekeeping mission in an overseas war zone, hit the big screen across China Friday.

The documentary features a Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion protecting local refugee camps in the war-torn South Sudan.

The film, shot over five years from China to Africa, is a true and vivid account of efforts made by Chinese "blue helmets" to safeguard world peace and development.

2020 marks 30 years since China's armed forces first participated in UN peacekeeping operations. Over the three decades, the country's armed forces have sent over 40,000 peacekeepers to 25 UN peacekeeping missions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York