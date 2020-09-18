China's female peacekeepers promote gender equality, women's rights: official

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's female peacekeepers play a crucial and unique role in promoting gender equality and women's rights, a Chinese military official said Friday.

They are very important in preventing and resolving conflicts as well as promoting peace and development, Luo Wei, director general of the peacekeeping affairs center under the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference.

Over the past 30 years, the Chinese armed forces have sent more than 1,000 female officers to participate in UN peacekeeping operations, he said.

At present, China has 85 female military personnel serving in peacekeeping missions at the UN headquarters, as well as working in various other missions such as medical care, liaison and coordination, mine clearance and explosive removal, patrol, and observation, among others. They also play an active role in the promotion of gender equality and protection of women and children, according to Luo.