English>>

China attaches great importance to safety of its peacekeepers amid pandemic: official

(Xinhua)    15:50, September 18, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has adopted multiple measures to ensure the safety of its peacekeepers around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, a military official said Friday.

China's central military authorities have attached great importance to protecting overseas peacekeepers and adopted four important measures, Luo Wei, director general of the peacekeeping affairs center of the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference.

Introducing the major steps, Luo said China has established a response mechanism and worked with the UN to closely track the pandemic situation in host countries and monitor the health conditions of peacekeepers.

"We have also strengthened the protection and management of our overseas personnel, raising their awareness and ability to protect themselves and imposing strict control on all forms of gathering activities," said Luo.

He added that China is also well-prepared in ensuring medical supply and providing medical treatment.

According to Luo, the peacekeepers have to make strict preparation before dispatch and undergo quarantine upon return.

"All Chinese peacekeepers overseas are in good health," Luo said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

