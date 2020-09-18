Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Xi stresses innovation in visit to manufacturing company

(Xinhua)    13:51, September 18, 2020

CHANGSHA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed that innovation is the most vital quality of business operations during an inspection tour in central China's Hunan Province.

Xi made the remarks while visiting Sunward, an advanced machinery manufacturer, in the capital city of Changsha, on Thursday afternoon.

Xi inspected the production line and was shown a display of the company's products.

After learning that the company had independently developed more than 200 kinds of products with core competitiveness, and owns their intellectual property rights, Xi said he was deeply impressed by the innovation spirit of the employees.

He stressed the importance of innovation as the country has entered a crucial and challenging stage of development.

"Key and core technologies must be firmly held in our hands," Xi said, adding that it applies to the manufacturing sector as well.

He expressed the hope that Hunan's manufacturing sector will seize the opportunities to realize better development and make greater contributions to the country.

