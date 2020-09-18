Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi stresses sustainable, healthy development of cultural industry

(Xinhua)    13:50, September 18, 2020

CHANGSHA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday urged the country's cultural industry to keep to the right path and make innovations to ensure the sector's sustainable and healthy development.

Xi made the remarks when he visited a cultural industry park in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province.

Hailing the cultural industry as a burgeoning sector, Xi said culture and technology are now deeply integrated with each other, and that the cultural industry is developing rapidly with an increase in the number of its employees.

"This is not only a rapidly growing industry but also a huge talent pool, which must be paid special attention to," he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York