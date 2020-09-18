Xi stresses sustainable, healthy development of cultural industry

CHANGSHA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday urged the country's cultural industry to keep to the right path and make innovations to ensure the sector's sustainable and healthy development.

Xi made the remarks when he visited a cultural industry park in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province.

Hailing the cultural industry as a burgeoning sector, Xi said culture and technology are now deeply integrated with each other, and that the cultural industry is developing rapidly with an increase in the number of its employees.

"This is not only a rapidly growing industry but also a huge talent pool, which must be paid special attention to," he said.