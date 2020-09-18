Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Meanwhile, 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, with 13 in Shaanxi, 12 in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin and Guangdong, and one in Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case was reported and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Thursday, eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,706 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,541 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 165 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,255, including the 165 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,456 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 6,443 close contacts were still under medical observation after 514 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.

Also on Thursday, 20 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported.

The commission said 366 asymptomatic cases, including 365 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Thursday, 4,993 confirmed cases including 102 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 503 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,682 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 478 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.