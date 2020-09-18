Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 18, 2020
China halts Indonesian aquatic products over coronavirus contamination

(Xinhua)    13:48, September 18, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's customs authority on Friday took emergency preventive measures against imports of aquatic products from an Indonesian firm after sample inspections showed coronavirus contamination.

Customs offices nationwide would halt the acceptance of import declarations for aquatic products manufactured by PT. Putri Indah, after an outer packing sample from a shipment of Indonesian frozen hairtail tested positive for coronavirus, said the General Administration of Customs in a statement.

The suspension will be effective for a week, according to the statement.

