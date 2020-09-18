China urges U.S. to immediately stop official exchanges with Taiwan

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and immediately stop carrying out official exchanges and promoting a substantive relationship with Taiwan.

"China will make necessary response in light of the developing situation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

Wang's remarks came after the U.S. side announced that U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach will visit Taiwan to attend an upcoming memorial service for former Taiwan leader Lee Teng-hui.

"China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. This position is clear and consistent," he said.

Krach's visit to Taiwan severely violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, encourages the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and undermines China-U.S. ties as well as cross-Strait peace and stability, Wang said, adding that China has expressed firm opposition and lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side.