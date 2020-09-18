China to hold summit on digital transformation

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a summit on digital transformation in October to showcase its achievements in the field and build platforms for industry exchanges and cooperation, the organizers said Thursday.

The 3rd Digital China Summit will be held in the city of Fuzhou in southeast China's Fujian Province from Oct. 12 to 14, Yang Xiaowei, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), said at a press conference.

The summit, jointly organized by the CAC, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the provincial government of Fujian, will be held both online and offline, and will consist of seven sections including a main forum, an exhibition and 12 sub forums.