Chinese, foreign social organizations discuss poverty alleviation

(Xinhua)    09:24, September 18, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Twelve representatives from social organizations in China, Cambodia, Mongolia, Ethiopia, and relevant international organizations on Thursday discussed poverty alleviation through video links.

They exchanged views on topics including China's poverty reduction achievements, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and global poverty reduction experiences, at a seminar hosted by the China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE).

Liu Lujun, deputy secretary-general of the CNIE, said that China's poverty reduction endeavor has not only satisfied the Chinese people's aspirations for a better life but also boosted the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as the development of global human rights governance.

China's achievements in poverty alleviation have demonstrated the remarkable strengths of the Communist Party of China leadership and socialism with Chinese characteristics, and offered Chinese wisdom and approaches to global poverty reduction, said Tan Weiping, deputy head of the International Poverty Reduction Center in China.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has clearly shown the necessity and urgency of strengthening international coordination and cooperation, said Wu Yabin, an official with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

