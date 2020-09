China to issue white paper on its armed forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on the participation of the country's armed forces in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations on Friday morning.

The white paper, titled "China's Armed Forces: 30 Years of UN Peacekeeping Operations," will be released at 10 a.m. Friday and a press conference will be held by the office.