Xinjiang's employment policies, practices conform to law, int'l standards: white paper

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang's policies and practices concerning employment and job security comply with China's Constitution and relevant laws, conform to international labor and human rights standards, and support the will of all ethnic groups to live a better life, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

For years, certain international forces, due to ideological prejudice against China, have been applying double standards in Xinjiang, criticizing "breaches of human rights" while ignoring the tremendous efforts Xinjiang has made to protect human rights. They have fabricated facts to support their false claims of "forced labor" in Xinjiang, and smeared the local government's work on employment and job security, says the white paper titled "Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang."

Their acts amount to a denial of the fact that the local people in Xinjiang enjoy the right to work, aspire to move out of poverty and backwardness and are working towards that goal. Such groundless allegation would be strongly opposed by everyone who values justice and progress, the white paper says.