China to keep promoting foreign exchanges, jointly building of Belt and Road in post-pandemic era, says Chinese FM

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote foreign exchanges and cooperation and better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and various countries' development strategies in the post-pandemic era, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

At a time when the prevention and control of COVID-19 have become a regular practice, China attaches great importance to the safe and orderly resumption of foreign exchanges, Wang said after attending the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in Moscow and visiting Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia on Sept. 10-16.

China will continue to push forward bilateral and multilateral foreign exchanges and cooperation in the post-epidemic era through conventional face-to-face diplomacy as well as e-diplomacy, including telephone conversatios, letters, virtual meetings and summits, Wang told Xinhua in an interview.

Wang said that during his trip, China and relevant countries summarized the new features and good experiences of cooperation in various fields amid the pandemic and agreed to continue to synergize the jointly building of the Belt and Road and each other's development strategies, so as to speed up the resumption of work and production and bring more benefits to countries and peoples in the region.

China and relevant countries have also agreed to make joint efforts to accelerate the development of bilateral relations and further deepen bilateral cooperation.

All sides have agreed to outline a new roadmap for cooperation in various fields, improve cooperation mechanisms such as joint epidemic prevention and control at border crossings, boost Belt and Road cooperation to maintain common interests and meet complementary needs, and promote connectivity and facilitate personnel exchanges by resuming flights and increasing direct flights, he said.

Noting that China will open itself even wider to the world in an all-round way, Wang said China is willing to expand the import of high-quality agricultural products from relevant countries.

China supports the development of the digital economy in all relevant countries and is ready to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on 5G, big data, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, e-commerce and information technology, he added.