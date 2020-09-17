Xinjiang successfully practices int'l labor, human rights standards: white paper

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang has become a successful example of practicing international labor and human rights standards in underdeveloped areas with large populations of ethnic minorities, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

As a founding and permanent member state of the International Labour Organization and a signatory state to a host of UN conventions, China applies international labor and human rights standards in its legislation, policymaking and policy implementation, to effectively safeguard workers' rights, according to the document titled "Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang."

In fulfilling their responsibilities to secure employment, local governments at all levels in Xinjiang promote full and high-quality employment for people in different areas, of different ethnic groups, and with different economic conditions, to achieve common development and progress among all ethnic groups, it says.

Xinjiang has thus become a successful example of practicing international labor and human rights standards in underdeveloped areas with large populations of ethnic minorities, it notes.