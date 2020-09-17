China vows to strengthen cooperation in regional security with all nations: FM

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and its regional counterparts will continue to strengthen cooperation to maintain regional security and fight against renewed threats and challenges facing the region, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Despite the generally sound relations between China and its neighbors, international terrorist groups and the three forces of terrorism, separatism, and extremism tend to resurge in the region, Wang said in an interview with Xinhua after attending the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries held in Moscow.

Some external forces have also intervened in the internal affairs of Asian countries under various pretexts, and even tried to instigate a new round of "color revolution." To retain a unipolar hegemony, they fabricated different kinds of lies to smear emerging economies including China and Russia, he said.

Such bold acts, Wang said, go against the common interests of Asian countries, which will be rejected by the international community and leave a shameful record in human history.

During his trip, countries in the region agreed that strategic cooperation on security shows a high level of mutual trust and is a crucial part of their all-round cooperation. In the face of the new threats and challenges, he proposed that China and other Asian nations enhance security cooperation in three aspects, he said.

Firstly, they will actively carry out a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, deepen security cooperation in traditional and non-traditional sectors, so as to jointly deal with risks and challenges.

Wang added that the Asian countries are an interdependent community of shared interests and security, and are willing to make greater efforts to safeguard world peace and security, as well as jointly build a community of shared future for mankind.

Secondly, the Asian countries will constantly elevate the level of their security cooperation and work together to fight the three forces, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. China is ready to join hands with all nations to push ahead with the China-proposed Global Initiative on Data Security, which is widely seen as conducive to formulating universally-accepted global data security rules and building a global data space featuring peace, security, openness, cooperation and order.

Moreover, the Asian countries firmly support each other to follow a development path that suits its national conditions and is chosen by its own people, and oppose anyone or any force to interfere with other countries' internal affairs using any excuse. China is ready to boost exchanges of experience on governance with all its regional counterparts, so as to safeguard each other's political and government security.