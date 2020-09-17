Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Meanwhile, nine confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported -- four in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi and one each in Henan, Guangdong and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case was reported and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Wednesday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,674 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,533 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 141 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,223, including the 141 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,448 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 6,496 close contacts were still under medical observation after 728 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 14 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported.

The commission said 354 asymptomatic cases, including 353 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Wednesday, 4,984 confirmed cases including 102 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 500 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,663 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 477 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.