Education ministry frames policies to help Chinese international students amid pandemic

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has rolled out policies to help Chinese students who are facing difficulties in studying overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has been encouraging international students to finish their courses online as organized by their universities. The policies make it clear that students' alternative learning experience will not affect the authenticity of their college certificates and degrees.

On the premise of ensuring educational equity, the ministry will allow a number of existing Chinese mainland-based cooperative educational institutions and programs between China and other countries and between the mainland and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to admit more qualified students.

The enrolment is meant for students who have already been admitted to universities overseas and planned to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree starting this fall semester, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry will guide the communication between the Chinese embassies and consulates with the education departments and universities in the host countries to address the concerns of Chinese students.

China now has about 1.4 million students studying abroad, and many of them were forced to alter, delay and even cancel their plans due to various restrictions placed by the host countries on entry, visas and flights amid the pandemic.