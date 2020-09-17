Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
Several White House staffers reportedly test positive for coronavirus

(Xinhua)    10:18, September 17, 2020

Photo taken on March 11, 2020 shows the White House in Washington D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Routine COVID-19 tests for journalists covering the White House were delayed Wednesday because they were told by White House staff members that "we had a couple of positives today."

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Several White House staffers reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to confirm the news.

According to tweets by Brazilian journalist Raquel Krahenbuhl, routine COVID-19 tests for journalists covering the White House were delayed by some 30 minutes Wednesday because they were told by White House staff members that "we had a couple of positives today."

The reporter, joined by press pool reporters on the driveway at the White House complex, later asked Meadows if he had information about those positive tests.

"I don't comment on any health-related issues as it relates to the White House ever," Meadows responded.

The report came less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump traveled to Philadelphia on Tuesday for a town hall event with undecided voters.

