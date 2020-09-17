Shanghai exhibits Monet's Impression Sunrise

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The French impressionist Claude Monet's masterpiece Impression Sunrise was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai and will be exhibited to the public starting from Thursday.

Besides the well-known Impression Sunrise, there are altogether 47 French paintings being exhibited in Shanghai, including nine of Monet's works collected in the Marmottan-Monet Museum in France.

The exhibition also features an innovative exhibition area to play video clips, introducing the origin and background information of Impression Sunrise.

The sunrise symbolizes new birth and hope, which seems more meaningful than ever since people are facing the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marianne Mathieu, scientific director of the museum.

The idea of exhibiting Impression Sunrise in China started around April when achievements and positive results emerged after epidemic prevention and control measures in China. This was while France was in a tough battle against the epidemic, said Myriam Kryger, cultural attache of the French consulate general in Shanghai, adding that both China and France have overcome many difficulties to hold this exhibition.

The exhibition will last until Jan. 3, 2021.