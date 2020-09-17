SCO meeting promotes cooperation, advocates multilateralism, says Chinese FM

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries has pushed forward international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and pledged support for multilateralism, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Besides attending the meeting in Moscow, Wang also visited Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia from Sept. 10 to 16.

During the meeting, the ministers passed a press communique and ratified over 20 draft documents, which demonstrated the Shanghai Spirit featuring mutual trust and mutual benefits, as well as the constructive role of the SCO in promoting regional peace and stability, he told Xinhua in an interview.

The key mission of this foreign ministers' meeting was to make political preparations for the SCO virtual summit scheduled in November, he said.

The ministers look forward to taking the summit as a chance to more effectively deal with global challenges, defuse security risks, share development opportunities, while setting the SCO as a model for multilateralism and new-type international relations as it approaches the third decade of establishment, Wang added.

The foreign ministers have reached important consensus and agreements as follows, according to Wang.

Firstly, the heads of state of the SCO member countries will issue statements on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Secondly, the consensus on building a community with a shared future has been consolidated.

Thirdly, international cooperation on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has been promoted.

Fourthly, all-round cooperation needs to be broadened. All member countries believe that they should deepen cooperation in such areas as economic and trade investment, interconnectivity, digital economy and people-to-people exchanges and attach importance to high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road.

Fifthly, multilateralism should be advocated and supported.