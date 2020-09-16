China promotes women empowerment globally: Peng Liyuan

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, said Wednesday China has always advocated and promoted the global women's cause and poverty reduction, and the country is committed to poverty alleviation and empowerment of poor women.

Peng made the remarks via video link to a gathering held in Beijing for the Commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the 5th Anniversary of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment.