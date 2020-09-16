Hegemonic practices won't last long

The U.S. is the only superpower of the world. However, some American politicians are making troubles at the backing of the U.S. dominance, and even abusing state power regardless of possible self-damage, to push for antagonistic policies against China.

They arbitrarily slandered China, violently interfered in China's domestic affairs, escalated political suppression against Chinese enterprises, and even tried to undermine China's normal exchanges and cooperation with other countries. Such practices are irrational, immoral and have no credit at all.

With constantly swelling Cold War mentality and ideology-driven extreme pressure, they proved to the world that unlimited desire for supremacy will finally lead to a destruction of public support.

Due to the frequent provocation of these U.S. politicians, China-U.S. relations are facing the most severe situation since the two countries established diplomatic ties. However, the development of China-U.S. ties will not be manipulated by them.

The time of the Chinese allowing others to tread on its neck is gone forever, and so is the time when hegemonists could do anything they wanted. When dealing with the U.S., China has never taken the lead to make troubles or lost its principles. Experiencing numerous ups and downs in the history, China has the capability and composure more than ever to cope with risks and challenges.

China is a responsible major country that firmly safeguards international justice. It is the U.S. side that unilaterally provoked economic and trade friction, frightened China with tariffs, and exerted extreme pressure to force China to accept its unreasonable demands.

For the good of the common interests of the two countries and global trade order, and in a strenuous effort to push for equality and mutual respect, China remains committed to resolving issues through dialogue and consultation, responding to U.S. concerns with the greatest patience and sincerity, properly handling differences while seeking common ground. After over ten rounds of high-level consultations between China and the U.S., the two sides finally reached a phase-one deal over economic and trade issues.

No one shall fantasize about undermining the core interests of China. China has sent a clear signal to firmly take countermeasures: it will never trade its core interests, or sacrifice its sovereignty, security and development interests for a moment of tranquility. Because history tells it, compromises will only lead to worse situations.

China-U.S. ties shall be underpinned by coordination, cooperation and stability, which is a responsible decision. China has always remained clear strategically, dealing with U.S. anxiety with calmness and rationality. Though some U.S. politicians are pushing for "America first" policies, China is always grasping the trend of time, and committed to building a win-win situation with global partners for mutual growth. While some U.S. politicians are trying to separate the global economic and scientific innovation systems, China adheres to expanding opening-up and building an open world economy. They attempted to confront China by establishing so-called alliances, but China is resolute to build with global countries a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind, based on mutual respect, equality, and seeking common ground while reserving differences.

Undoubtedly, the arrogance and prejudices of the U.S. will only lead to isolation, while China's circle of friends will be constantly expanded for unlimited space of common development.

China and the U.S. belong to a community with shared interests, so by undermining the interests of China, the U.S. will also hurt its own. Since this year, American firms, including Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, Tesla and Walmart, have all expanded investment in China. American research provider Rhodium Group also pointed out that foreign enterprises were spending more energy on the expanding consumption potential in China. The Wall Street Journal said China has become a refuge for U.S. companies after economic recovery. These facts, which might sting those U.S. politicians clamoring for "decoupling" with China, indisputably explain the widely existing and significant common interests between China and the U.S.

From a global point of view, the process of U.S. undermining other countries' interests with hegemony is also one that damages the international system. When the White House is going all out for its egoism, unilateralism and hegemonism, any country has the reason to doubt whether it will be the next target of suppression, bullying and robbery. Facing the economic frictions provoked by the U.S., all countries concerned have launched countermeasures. Besides, more and more countries are disgusted with the U.S. that forces others to choose sides.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Europe needs to reassess its relationship with the U.S. if the latter is not willing to shoulder its responsibilities as a global power. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the U.S. has recently stripped off its pretence and was ready to threaten or wield sanctions against others, and Russia opposes unilateralism in international affairs.

Those who share common interests with the world will be helped. China-U.S. relations will never be shaken by a small part of U.S. politicians. Only adhering to peaceful co-existence and win-win cooperation is the right choice that conforms to the interests of both countries.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)