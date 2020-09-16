Senior CPC official stresses high-quality development of Tibetan areas

CHENGDU, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese official has stressed efforts to promote the enduring stability and high-quality development of Tibetan-inhabited areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the comments during a visit to the province from Monday to Tuesday.

You called for focusing on safeguarding national unity, strengthening ethnic solidarity, and stepping up the fight against separatist activities.

He urged efforts to enhance recognition of the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the CPC, and socialism with Chinese characteristics among people of all ethnic groups.

Stressing that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, You noted that Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in adapting to the socialist society.

You also stressed that a people-centered development philosophy should be upheld, and economic development and environmental conservation should be coordinated.