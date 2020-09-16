Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Relief policies to cushion COVID-19 impact implemented: Chinese premier

(Xinhua)    08:58, September 16, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday said every effort has been made to make sure that relief policies to cushion the impact of COVID-19 are implemented as soon as possible.

Li made the remarks when addressing the Special Virtual Dialogue with Global Business Leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum, attended by more than 500 business leaders.

The Chinese government has refined macro-policy implementation to increase efficiency and precision, Li said.

"As a result, the two trillion yuan (about 293 billion U.S. dollars) of increased fiscal funds have been funneled directly to prefecture- and county-level governments within just a week, making up for the bulk of the funding shortfalls faced by primary-level governments due to tax and fee cuts," said the Chinese premier.

Such speed has been applauded as unprecedented at the primary level and the funding has buttressed local efforts to support jobs, livelihood and businesses in a most timely fashion, Li noted.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York