Chinese premier calls for consensus to address impact of COVID-19 on world economy

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday called for concerted efforts and consensus building at the global level to attain parallel progress in COVID-19 containment and economic development, with a view to overcoming the impact of the pandemic and reinvigorating the world economy.

Li made the remarks when addressing the Special Virtual Dialogue with Global Business Leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum, with more than 500 business leaders attending the meeting.

Li noted that COVID-19 not only presents a serious threat to the life and health of people across the world, but also takes a heavy toll on the world economy.

He pointed out that effectively tackling the virus and economic recession is a major challenge confronting the global community.

The premier stressed that given the enormous uncertainties, it takes time for the world economy to come out of the recession and recover.