Hong Kong researchers successfully treat colorectal cancer with new robotic system

HONG KONG, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese University of Hong Kong Tuesday announced that they successfully preformed the world's first colorectal endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) recently by using a newly developed flexible endoscopic robotic platform.

The ESD is a more advanced and less-invasive endoscopic treatment for early gastrointestinal cancer when compared to minimally invasive surgery. It has significant advantages as an organ preservation surgical treatment, but it is technically challenging with substantial risk of perforation and bleeding.

In 2011, the research team of the university's Faculty of Medicine had successfully performed the ESD for treatment of early gastric cancer by using the first prototype flexible endoscopic robot.

The team later further developed the robot for performing the ESD in the colorectum, namely the EndoMaster EASE system.

It consists of an independently designed flexible platform with an endoscopic imaging system, and allows the passage of two minute robotic arms to achieve tissue retraction and dissection.

The university led the world's first clinical trial on robotic colorectal ESD using the new system in May and has demonstrated satisfactory outcomes thus far.

Philip Wai Yan Chiu, Director of the university's Minimally Invasive Surgical Skills Center, said that six patients have been successfully treated by colorectal ESD using the new system and there was no case of perforation and the patients were able to resume a normal diet and were discharged one day and two days after the procedure respectively.

"From our initial observation, the flexible endoscopic robotic system is a very promising armamentarium for performing ESD and treating early-stage colorectal cancer. Our clinical trial is still currently underway and we will continue to enroll suitable patients to participate," Chiu added.