JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- An intelligence agency officer was killed and three others were wounded after a roadside bomb targeted a vehicle in Jalalabad city, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, a provincial government spokesman confirmed.

"A vehicle of National Directorate of Security (NDS) was passing by a road in Angor Bagh locality of the city in the morning when an improvised explosive device was detonated. Three NDS personnel aboard the vehicle were also wounded in the incident," spokesman Attahullah Khogiani told Xinhua.

The explosion also damaged the vehicle which belongs to NDS, Afghanistan's national intelligence agency, he added.

No passers-by or people around the site were injured in the incident, according to Khogiani.

No group has claimed responsibility so far. Over the past months, big Afghan cities have witnessed a spate of terror attacks by the Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) outfit opposing the government.

Violence still lingers in the war-torn country at the time as peace talks between an Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives was underway in Doha, capital of Qatar.