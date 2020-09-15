China eases restrictions on domestic airlines to boost aviation market

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation regulator on Tuesday announced adjustments to its management policies for domestic airline services in a bid to boost the virus-hit industry.

China will lift restrictions on the maximum limit of weekly flights subject to approval, allowing airlines greater flexibility in arranging passenger flights involving airports of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, among other busy airports, the Civil Aviation Administration of China told a press conference.

While easing the rules, the regulator specified detailed guidelines for applying flights to coordinate market competition and take into consideration the conditions of airport operation.

Meanwhile, the regulator eased restrictions on regional airlines involving three major airports in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

China's civil aviation industry continued to see a gradual recovery in August as key indicators reported visible improvements from a month ago, showed data.

Airlines flew a total of 45.5 million passengers last month, down 25.6 percent year on year. The decline narrowed 8.5 percentage points from July.

The domestic market saw an accelerated recovery, reporting 45.35 million passenger trips, the highest monthly volume this year.