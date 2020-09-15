Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

TikTok submits proposal to U.S. authorities to resolve security concerns

(Xinhua)    14:21, September 15, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Video-sharing social networking company TikTok said on Monday that it had submitted a proposal to the U.S. administration to resolve its "security concerns."

"We can confirm that we've submitted a proposal to the Treasury Department which we believe would resolve the Administration's security concerns," the Los Angeles-based company said in a short statement, adding this step would help to continue the company's operation in the future.

"This proposal would enable us to continue supporting our community of 100 million people in the U.S. who love TikTok for connection and entertainment, and the hundreds of thousands of small business owners and creators who rely upon TikTok to grow their livelihoods and build meaningful careers," the statement read.

Oracle, an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in California as well, confirmed in a statement on Monday that it had reached a deal with TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, to be the latter's U.S. trusted partner.

Oracle, who has a 40-year track record providing secure technology solutions, said that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend.

The two companies' statements followed U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's note during an interview with CNBC early Monday.

"We did get a proposal over the weekend that includes Oracle as the trusted technology partner, with Oracle making many representations for national security issues," Mnuchin said. "There is also a commitment to create TikTok Global as a U.S.-headquartered company with 20,000 new jobs."

None of them provided any details about the proposal. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York