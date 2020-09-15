Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Time to reflect on goals of UN creation amid growing populism: Kuhn

(Xinhua)    14:20, September 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is a time to reflect on the reasons and goals of its creation, and on the recent trend of growing popularism and nationalism, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, told Xinhua on Monday.

"In 1945, the most destructive war in human history had just ended with a general recognition that humanity can never again allow such unmitigated devastation to be unleashed by national conflict and conquest, and that only a multinational body could provide that hope, if not that guarantee," Kuhn said.

While a world war has been avoided, he said, areas of contention seems to have increased, and the affliction brought by the global pandemic on economies and individuals simply exacerbate the situation.

"There are always differences among nations. The high road is figuring out how to develop collective opportunities while controlling potential conflict by constant contact," he said.

Warning about the dangers in international relations in the era of instant global communications and inflamed social media, Kuhn suggested that global geopolitics need both multinational organizations and bilateral relations.

"The UN cannot be the whole answer, but it is certainly part of the answer," he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York