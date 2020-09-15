Trump's policy tops Germans' worry list: survey

BERLIN, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's policy is the issue that Germans are worried about the most, according to the results of an annual study on people's fears by Germany's R+V insurance group published recently.

More than half of the 2,400 people surveyed in the study, or 53 percent, said that the U.S. president's policy makes the world a more dangerous place.

"That is justified," said Professor Manfred G. Schmidt, political scientist at Heidelberg University, who has been advising the R+V Infocenter on evaluating the study for a number of years.

"With his foreign policy, Trump repeatedly causes serious international complications. Particularly outstanding cases are the trade war-like conflicts with China and the trade and security policy attacks against allied states, including Germany. Then there is the U.S. withdrawal from international cooperation and the confrontation with Iran," said Schmidt.

Climbing cost of living came second place on the worry list, with 51 percent of respondents choosing it, followed by the cost for taxpayers due to the European Union debt crisis.

The survey showed that 48 percent of respondents are worried about the worsening economy, while fear of catching the novel coronavirus or other severe illnesses was only shared by around a third of people, which sits on the 17th place on the list.

"The Germans are in no way panicking as a result of the pandemic," said R+V researcher Brigitte Roemstedt.

In general, Germans are more relaxed in 2020 than they have been over the past 30 years, based on an average calculation of long-term worries.