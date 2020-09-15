Chinese military launches campaign on cybersecurity

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Monday kicked off its maiden campaign aimed at raising awareness on cybersecurity.

The campaign, slated to last until Sunday, highlighted the need to gain cutting-edge knowledge of network technology development, as well as learn theories and basic skills related to network security.

It also urged a profound understanding of risks and challenges in the field.

Combining online and offline activities, the campaign aims at creating a favorable cyberspace environment for strengthening and revitalizing the armed forces, as well as advancing military preparedness.