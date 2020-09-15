TV drama depicts ordinary Chinese aiding COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- A seven-part TV drama which depicts the roles of ordinary Chinese people from various walks of life helping in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic is set for release on major broadcaster CCTV on Thursday.

Known in Chinese as "Zui Mei Ni Xing Zhe," which translates to "heroes in harm's way," the show is based on the deeds of role models emerging from the people's war against the coronavirus.

It aims to promote China's spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic, which features putting people's lives first, nationwide solidarity, self-sacrifice, respecting science, and the sense of a mission for humanity, said Xue Jijun, the TV series' producer, on Monday.