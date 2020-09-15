Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Xi says no universal path to human rights development

(Xinhua)    09:18, September 15, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that there is no universal path to human rights development in the world. In terms of human rights protection, there is no best way, only the better one.

Xi made the remarks when co-hosting a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting in Beijing via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He stressed that all countries should priorly handle their own things, adding China believes that the European side can resolve its own human rights issues.

Chinese people will not accept "an instructor" on human rights and oppose "double standards". China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the European side based on the principle of mutual respect so that the two sides can both make progress, said Xi.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

