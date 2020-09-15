Xi says no universal path to human rights development

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that there is no universal path to human rights development in the world. In terms of human rights protection, there is no best way, only the better one.

Xi made the remarks when co-hosting a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting in Beijing via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He stressed that all countries should priorly handle their own things, adding China believes that the European side can resolve its own human rights issues.

Chinese people will not accept "an instructor" on human rights and oppose "double standards". China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the European side based on the principle of mutual respect so that the two sides can both make progress, said Xi.