Arab League chief says ending Israeli occupation of Palestine basic condition for Mideast peace

CAIRO, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Monday stressed the recent regional developments wouldn't impact the Arab consensus over the inevitability of ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories as an essential condition for achieving comprehensive justice and peace in the Middle East.

Referring to the destiny of a Palestinian draft for condemning the United Arab Emirates (UAE) peace deal with Israel, which hasn't reached consensus among the Arab foreign ministers in AL's meeting on Wednesday, Aboul-Gheit said in a press briefing that "ending Israeli occupation for the Palestinian lands has been a common factor among all the Arab countries."

"There are several crises in the region, but the Palestinian cause has been the origin of all pains," he said, adding that the region wouldn't achieve real security and stability without reaching a settlement based on the two-state solution.

"There is Arab difference on some norms related to establishing peace with Israel," he said, adding that "all Arabs are committed to supporting the Palestinian demands and rights as drafted by the Palestinian side, which is a basic matter that couldn't be ignored or underestimated."

For decades, most Arab countries have boycotted Israel, insisting they would only establish normal ties with Israel after the Palestinian dispute was settled.

However, the UAE agreed to normalize relationship with Israel in August, while Bahrain took the same move on Friday.

The ceremony of signing the UAE-Israeli deal, that will take place on Sept. 15 in Washington, is "a dark day in the history of the Arab nation and the Arab League," said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday.