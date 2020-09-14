Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 14, 2020
6,907 illegal websites shut down to protect minors

(Xinhua)    16:49, September 14, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's internet regulator has shut down 6,907 illegal websites as of Monday in a campaign launched in July to sanitize the online environment for minors during their annual summer holiday.

According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, 64 websites have been suspended from updating and more than 860,000 illegal accounts or groups on online learning platforms were closed during the campaign.

These online platforms were punished for acts affecting the physical and mental health of minors, including containing vulgar or pornographic material, and encouraging adolescents to blindly adore their idols.

