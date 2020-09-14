Wang Yi calls for upholding multilateralism as UN marks 75th anniversary

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday called on international society to resolutely defend multilateralism, safeguard the right direction of human development and progress, and push the cause of the United Nations to a new stage.

Wang made the remarks when attending a high-level symposium to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations via video link.

"Over the past 75 years since the founding of the United Nations, the United Nations has made great efforts to promote global development and the cause of human rights and maintain global peace and stability," Wang said, adding that there have been no world wars and some local conflicts have been contained.

It has become the consensus of the vast majority of countries to eliminate differences through dialogue and negotiation and settle disputes through mediation, he said

As UN commemorates its 75th anniversary, Wang put forward five proposals:

First, the world needs to uphold UN's core status in the international system.

Noting the UN is the most universal, representative and authoritative intergovernmental organization, the UN has incomparable advantages and plays an irreplaceable role.

Upholding multilateralism is the only choice in the face of increasingly complex and severe global challenges, he said while calling the UN the flag of multilateralism.

Second, the world needs to adhere to purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"We need to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs," he said, adding that "we need to adhere to the peaceful settlement of disputes and oppose to the use or threat of use of force."

He also urged countries to abide by international laws and regulations, fulfill international obligations, and oppose unilateral acts of bullying.

Third, the world needs to adhere to peaceful development, and "We should give full play to the important role of the UN and its Security Council in the field of peace keeping."

He called on the world to abandon the Cold-War mentality, promote dialogue and consultation, and seek political solutions and underlined the need for the UN to take leadership on implementing of the 2030 Agenda and addressing climate change.

He added more efforts should be made to support developing countries to achieve the goal of poverty alleviation amid the pandemic.

Fourth, the world needs to stick to win-win cooperation and the UN should be democratic, effective and inclusive.

The UN should become a big stage for all countries; advocate the principle that all countries, big or small, are equal so that different civilizations can exchange learnings and countries with different systems can work hand in hand.

Wang stressed the UN should neither be an arena for international conflicts nor for big power to play zero sum games.

Fifth, building a community with a shared future for mankind. All parties need to establish a sense of community, to keep watch and help each other, and work together to cope with various risks and challenges.

"We should build a global partnership at the international and regional levels to jointly build a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, as well as cleanliness and beauty," he said.

Under the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world must opt for unity, not division, for cooperation, not confrontation; for sharing responsibility, not blaming others.

The COVID-19 will not change the theme of the times, which remains peace and development, he said, adding the prevailing trend of win-win cooperation will not be reversed and the trend of historical progress cannot be stopped.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed that as the largest developing country and permanent member of the Security Council, China is actively practicing the lofty ideals of the UN and constantly promoting the great cause of peace and development of mankind.

China is a constructor of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order and a provider of public goods, Wang noted, and reiterated China's commitments to opening to the world and undertaking its due international responsibilities and obligations.

Wang recalled that five years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a series of major initiatives in support of the UN cause at the UN 70th anniversary summit.

Over the last few years, China has implemented these initiatives in various fields, including the UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, education, injected momentum into global sustainable development, and contributed to women's cause.

China is willing to join hands with all parties to uphold and promote multilateralism, jointly push the UN to start all over again with brand new appearance, and forge ahead bravely towards the great goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.