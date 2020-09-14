Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China invites public contributions to military technological innovation

(Xinhua)    09:19, September 14, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has introduced a monthly one-day event to hear suggestions from the civilian sector concerning military technological innovation, the Science and Technology Commission (STC) of the Central Military Commission said on Sunday.

The first such event was held on Saturday, gathering 44 participants from universities, research institutes and high-tech firms, said the STC.

Since the STC released the monthly event schedule in July, 755 scientific research teams have signed up and submitted national defense innovation ideas, it added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York