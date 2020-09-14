China invites public contributions to military technological innovation

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has introduced a monthly one-day event to hear suggestions from the civilian sector concerning military technological innovation, the Science and Technology Commission (STC) of the Central Military Commission said on Sunday.

The first such event was held on Saturday, gathering 44 participants from universities, research institutes and high-tech firms, said the STC.

Since the STC released the monthly event schedule in July, 755 scientific research teams have signed up and submitted national defense innovation ideas, it added.