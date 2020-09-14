China rebuts US envoy's smears

Hypocritical attacks for domestic needs doomed to fail, UN mission says

The spokesperson for China's permanent mission to the United Nations said the United States ambassador to the UN has "smeared and attacked China, and deliberately created hostility to serve domestic political needs". China categorically rejects the remarks, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Ambassador Kelly Craft's attempt to drive a wedge between the Chinese people and the Communist Party of China was "hypocritical" and "doomed to failure".

"The Communist Party of China comes from the people and serves the people wholeheartedly. Craft viciously attacked the Communist Party of China in the interview, and at the same time claimed to have friendly feelings toward the Chinese people. This kind of rhetoric is very hypocritical," said the spokesperson, referring to an interview that Craft gave on social media.

"The unreasonable suppression of China by the United States has harmed the interests of all Chinese people, and all Chinese people are extremely indignant about this. The attempts of certain American politicians to estrange the CPC and the Chinese people are doomed to failure."

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been carrying out international cooperation in "an open, transparent and responsible manner", said the spokesperson, adding that Craft's accusations against China and the World Health Organization are groundless.

China's sacrifices and contributions are recognized by the UN, the WHO and the international community. Political maneuvering and blame shifting will not make up for wasted time and will not save innocent lives, the spokesperson noted.

"We asked that the US government put its time and energy into ensuring the safety and health of the American people, to shoulder the responsibility to lead the American people in defeating the crisis as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

China firmly opposes any deliberate smear and suppression of Huawei Technologies and other Chinese companies by the US, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that in her remarks, Craft said her previous tenure as US ambassador to Canada was mainly focused on the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wenzhou, suggesting that Meng's case is of a political nature, the spokesperson pointed out.

"To this day, the United States has not provided any real evidence for its accusations against Huawei," the spokesperson said.

China will not allow any interference in its internal affairs, the spokesperson said. Issues in Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong are excuses created by the US government to contain China's development, the spokesperson added.

China's position remains firm and clear. No foreign government, organization or individual has the right to meddle in China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said, adding that Craft's remarks on Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong were groundless.

In her remarks, Craft spoke about the need for more US citizens to serve in international organizations, claiming that only in this way can international organizations be more transparent, the spokesperson said.

Upholding multilateralism

"As we all know, civil servants serving in international organizations come from all over the world. Once they enter an international organization, everyone must abide by the charter, maintain impartiality and neutrality, and serve the interests of all member states," the spokesperson said.

"Craft's views seem to indicate that international organizations serve individual countries, which is a great insult to international organizations," the spokesperson added.

China firmly upholds multilateralism and international cooperation, the spokesperson said. In the interview, Craft indicated that the US will carefully analyze all issues on the Security Council's agenda. As long as any issue can be linked to China, the US will use every opportunity to attack and criticize China, the spokesperson said.

To fulfill the needs of domestic politics, the US has violated rules and procedures and abused multilateral platforms, the spokesperson said, adding that it has disrupted the work of the UN and damaged the atmosphere of cooperation within the Security Council.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN.Upholding multilateralism is the consensus of the international community, the spokesperson said. With its actions, the US has proved that it is becoming the biggest disrupter of the international order and is pulling the world back to the age of "the law of the jungle", the spokesperson said.

China is a staunch supporter of the cause of the United Nations and will continue to fulfill its responsibilities and work with other countries in the world to uphold and promote multilateralism, the spokesperson said, and will safeguard the international system with the UN at its core for rule-based international order.