Chinese vice premier stresses autumn agricultural production

(Xinhua)    08:36, September 14, 2020

HARBIN, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed agricultural production to reap a bumper autumn harvest.

Noting that autumn grain accounts for more than 70 percent of the country's annual grain output, Hu urged local authorities to spare no effort to ensure a bumper autumn harvest during his inspection tour in Heilongjiang, the country's biggest grain production province.

Local authorities should work in accordance with local conditions to restore agricultural production after disasters, so as to minimize the impact of typhoons, droughts and floods on autumn grain production, he said.

Hu urged efforts to get fully prepared for the autumn harvest, strengthen meteorological monitoring and promote conservation tillage.

He also highlighted work in hog production and the need to prevent the African swine fever.

