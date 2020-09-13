Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 13, 2020
Interview: China committed to putting people's lives first throughout fight against COVID-19, says Brazilian expert

(Xinhua)    10:08, September 13, 2020

SAO PAULO, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has been committed to putting people's lives first throughout its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also contributing to its speedy economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, a Brazilian professor has told Xinhua.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been "very clear that the priority for the Chinese government is to save people's lives," said Luis Antonio Paulino, a professor in the Faculty of Philosophy and Sciences at Sao Paulo State University.

During its fight against the virus, the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of health workers, and the rapid construction of new hospitals allowed patients to receive immediate treatment, the professor said, adding that all of these actions have made China's number of deaths per million inhabitants one of the lowest figures in the world.

In addition, "it is important to note that China's strategy to prioritize people's lives also allows its economy to recover faster," said Paulino, who is also an expert in economics and public finance, noting that China's actions have proved "there is no contradiction between saving lives and preserving the economy."

What's more, the Chinese government's leadership during the combat against the virus has also played a key role.

Such success in combating the pandemic, one of the greatest challenges China has faced in recent decades, would not have been possible if the Chinese people were not united around their leadership, said the expert.

When it comes to Brazil's domestic fight against COVID-19, Paulino pointed out that China's assistance toward developing countries, including Brazil, in sending anti-epidemic supplies, has been "invaluable."

"It will certainly contribute to the further strengthening of the friendship between the Chinese people and the Brazilian people," Paulino added.

Noting that the main threats facing the world today, such as global warming, pandemics and poverty, are problems for the planet as a whole, Paulino said the only possible way to overcome these challenges is through international cooperation.

