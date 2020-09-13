Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 13, 2020
Beijing high-tech expo to be held in mid-September

(Xinhua)    10:07, September 13, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd China Beijing International High-Tech Expo will be held in Beijing from Sept. 17 to 20, showcasing the latest technological achievements, the expo's organizer said on Saturday.

This year's expo will have an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters in its main venue, and will hold nine promotional events and two forums, according to the Beijing sub-council of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, and seven other international organizations, as well as more than 800 tech firms from home and abroad, have confirmed their participation.

