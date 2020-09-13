Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from outside the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Saturday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, according to the commission.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 2,635 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,484 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 151 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,184. Altogether 80,399 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

A total of 6,729 close contacts were still under medical observation after 963 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.