Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:17, September 13, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,635, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Zhejiang, and one each in Tianjin, Henan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,484 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 151 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

