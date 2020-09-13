Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Neymar among 4 PSG stars back in training after out of COVID-19 quarantine

(Xinhua)    09:16, September 13, 2020

PARIS, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian forward Neymar has returned to training for Paris Saint-Germain with three other players after serving COVID-19 isolation for infections,PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Saturday.

The other three players are Argentine duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

PSG have confirmed seven COVID-19 cases recently, apart from the above four are Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Marquinhos, who will still be unavailable for PSG's home game against Marseille on Sunday.

"Icardi, Marquinhos and Mbappe are absentees. All the others are in the squad," Tuchel said in a pre-match conference on Saturday before the challenge against last year's Ligue 1 runners-up.

"We have another session tomorrow morning and we'll decide which players are able to play the game." the German coach added.

Italian full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who has just arrived in Paris on a one-year loan from Serie A side Roma, could also cap for Tuchel's side in Sunday's match,

The French defending champions kicked off their league title defence on Thursday with a shock 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Lens, in a game which a shorthanded Tuchel had to field several young players such as 18-year-old league debutants Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo and 20-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who was just making his second appearance for the first team.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York