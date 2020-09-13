Neymar among 4 PSG stars back in training after out of COVID-19 quarantine

PARIS, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian forward Neymar has returned to training for Paris Saint-Germain with three other players after serving COVID-19 isolation for infections,PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Saturday.

The other three players are Argentine duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

PSG have confirmed seven COVID-19 cases recently, apart from the above four are Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Marquinhos, who will still be unavailable for PSG's home game against Marseille on Sunday.

"Icardi, Marquinhos and Mbappe are absentees. All the others are in the squad," Tuchel said in a pre-match conference on Saturday before the challenge against last year's Ligue 1 runners-up.

"We have another session tomorrow morning and we'll decide which players are able to play the game." the German coach added.

Italian full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who has just arrived in Paris on a one-year loan from Serie A side Roma, could also cap for Tuchel's side in Sunday's match,

The French defending champions kicked off their league title defence on Thursday with a shock 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Lens, in a game which a shorthanded Tuchel had to field several young players such as 18-year-old league debutants Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo and 20-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who was just making his second appearance for the first team.