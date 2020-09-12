Business talks held to promote China-ROK cooperation in high-end manufacturing

HEFEI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A business symposium focusing on cooperation between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in the high-end manufacturing industry was held Friday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

More than 90 business representatives and government officials from both sides attended the meeting, including those from Chinese semiconductor display manufacturer BOE Technology Group, Chery Automobile, and ROK chemical giant LG Chem.

The symposium was co-hosted by the foreign affairs office of the provincial government of Anhui, the Anhui provincial department of economy and information technology, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the Korea Display Industry Association.

Cooperation in the new display, integrated circuit and automotive industries between Anhui and the ROK has a good foundation and wide market prospects, said Niu Nutao, director of Anhui's department of economy and information technology.

Economic and trade exchanges between Anhui and the ROK maintained steady upward momentum in the first half of 2020. Data from Hefei customs showed that in the January-June period, the trade volume between the two sides topped 14.74 billion yuan (about 2.16 billion U.S. dollars), up 37.1 percent year on year.

Jang Ha-sung, ROK's ambassador to China, said both countries have a solid industrial foundation and strong innovative power. The two should utilize this advantage and deepen cooperation in high-end manufacturing and emerging industries.