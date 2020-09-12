UN chief condemns attacks against journalists

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the increasing number of attacks against journalists, said his spokesman.

"The secretary-general is appalled at the continued and increased numbers of attacks against journalists and media workers around the world," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The recent killing of Julio Valdivia Rodriguez, a Mexican journalist, is yet another example of the hazardous and difficult conditions in which many journalists work globally, said the statement.

"The secretary-general condemns all attacks and killings of journalists and calls on the respective authorities to ensure that they are thoroughly investigated and that those responsible are held accountable."

Guterres reiterated his call that free press is essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights. No democracy can function without press freedom, which is the cornerstone of trust between people and their institutions, said the statement. "When media workers are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price."