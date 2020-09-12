Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New York commemorates Sept. 11 terror attacks amid pandemic

(Xinhua)    10:12, September 12, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Commemorative activities were held on Friday in New York City to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people took part in a memorial ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on Friday morning, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and many other dignitaries among the participants.

Outside Fire Department of New York City Ten House, a fire station close to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, firefighters gathered and paid their respects.

Meanwhile, players with the New York Yankees and New York Mets wore special hats honoring first responders in their games.

In Westchester County located north of New York City, a solemn ceremony was also held and live streamed, paying tribute to people who died in the attacks and the aftermath. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York