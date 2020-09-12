NEW YORK, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Commemorative activities were held on Friday in New York City to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people took part in a memorial ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on Friday morning, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and many other dignitaries among the participants.

Outside Fire Department of New York City Ten House, a fire station close to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, firefighters gathered and paid their respects.

Meanwhile, players with the New York Yankees and New York Mets wore special hats honoring first responders in their games.

In Westchester County located north of New York City, a solemn ceremony was also held and live streamed, paying tribute to people who died in the attacks and the aftermath.