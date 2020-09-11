Beijing approves feasibility report of new metro line through CBD

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has approved the feasibility report of a subway line that travels through the city's bustling central business district (CBD) in the eastern region, according to the municipal economic planner.

Subway line 28, or the CBD line, will have a total length of 8.9 km with nine stations, from Dongdaqiao to Guangqudonglu, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform.

There will also be five transfer stations on the line, connecting it with the existing subway line 6, line 10, line 1, line 14 and line 7, as well as line 17, line 22, line R4 and line R1, which are currently under construction or in the planning stage.

The subway line has an average of around 1 km between stations, the shortest in Beijing's metro network. It connects most of the main office buildings and residential compounds in the CBD area.